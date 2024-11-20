Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 173,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $274.06 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.09 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

