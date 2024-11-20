Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,748,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.