First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lessened by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

