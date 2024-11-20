NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,955.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9,435.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,572.27. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.