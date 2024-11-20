Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.24. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 285,730 shares changing hands.

AUTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.15.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

