Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

