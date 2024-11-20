Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,140,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 362,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 168,905 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 67.4% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPRX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.