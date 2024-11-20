Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Qiagen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QGEN

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.