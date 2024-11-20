Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $178,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

