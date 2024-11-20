Wrapmanager Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. XN LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after buying an additional 362,460 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

TKO Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

