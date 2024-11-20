Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

