SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $150.70 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.50.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.