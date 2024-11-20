West Family Investments Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 3,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KT. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

