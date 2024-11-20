Barclays Upgrades ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Strong-Buy

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFY opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

