Barclays Upgrades ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Strong-Buy

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance
PBSFY opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.11.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
