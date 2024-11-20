Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 191.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 159.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $945.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $923.00 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $943.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $888.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

