AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,771 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 213,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after buying an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after buying an additional 136,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,092,000 after buying an additional 106,463 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $195.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $145.72 and a 12-month high of $201.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.