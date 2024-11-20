Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

