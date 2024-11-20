Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
EVG stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy it and Never Let it Go
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.