Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

