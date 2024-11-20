Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 661,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after buying an additional 114,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

