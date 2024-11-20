Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research firms recently commented on TECX. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,096,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,610,302.76. This trade represents a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECX. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $602.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.60.

