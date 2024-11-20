Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

