CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 4,593 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.76 per share, for a total transaction of $334,186.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,726.40. This trade represents a 5.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in CVR Partners by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

