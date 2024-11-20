Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Gerard R. Host Sells 7,000 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) Director Gerard R. Host sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $270,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,735. This represents a 29.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TRMK stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

