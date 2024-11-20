Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $474,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
DYN stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
