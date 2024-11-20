Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Raised by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

