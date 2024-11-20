Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Ryan Schaffer Sells 12,500 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,237.50. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,667 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $6,080.76.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $28,375.00.
Expensify Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.51.
Separately, JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
