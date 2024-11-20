Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Ryan Schaffer Sells 12,500 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,237.50. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,667 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $6,080.76.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $28,375.00.

Expensify Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 42.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 178,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 482,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 25.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 63,052 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

