TSE:EDV FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report released on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.06. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDV. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDV stock opened at C$28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$21.11 and a twelve month high of C$34.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.22.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -112.00%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

