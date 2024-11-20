Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

FMCC opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.