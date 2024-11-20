Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Elizabeth Mann Sells 200 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.34 and a 12 month high of $291.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,181.7% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

