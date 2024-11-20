R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $211,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,001,901.86. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,628 shares of company stock worth $18,449,561 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

