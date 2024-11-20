Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

