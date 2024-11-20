Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CB opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.63 and its 200 day moving average is $273.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

