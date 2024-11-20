Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.