First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.20. 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

Featured Stories

