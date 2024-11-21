ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 1,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Get ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.