Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.35. 728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 704,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $403,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

