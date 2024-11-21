Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.19 and last traded at C$11.19. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,650,000.00. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

