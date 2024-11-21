Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for BMRN Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

