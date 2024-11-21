Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,475,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125,606 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,024,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.23 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.36.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

