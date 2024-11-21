Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,096 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

