iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $491,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

