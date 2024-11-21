Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 8,230 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

