Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,181 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %

BJ stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

