Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $17.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 363,016 shares.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.