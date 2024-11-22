Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and traded as high as $17.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 363,016 shares.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 207,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

