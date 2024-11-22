Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $12.31. Star Group shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 13,876 shares trading hands.

Star Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $437.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

About Star Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Group in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Star Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

