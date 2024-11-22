Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $12.31. Star Group shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 13,876 shares trading hands.
Star Group Stock Up 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $437.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.
Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.
