VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.83. VNET Group shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 2,909,777 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC raised VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.97.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNET Group

VNET Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $965.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter worth $519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 237.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 210,124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter worth $191,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.