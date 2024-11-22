Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $25.45. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 176,563 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,351.08. The trade was a 28.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,526.21. This trade represents a 16.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock worth $1,940,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

