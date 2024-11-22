Catriona Yale Sells 9,061 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 9,061 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $251,261.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,401.34. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $146,872.95.

On Monday, October 14th, Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $184,264.08.

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $152,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $31.20 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

