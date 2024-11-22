Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 26th

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 26th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 25th.

Cemtrex Trading Down 41.6 %

Shares of CETX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,063,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $389.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

